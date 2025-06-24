‘The Naked Gun’: Comedy Film Stars Liam Neeson – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, ‘The Naked Gun’ tells of only one man who has the particular set of skills… to lead ‘Police Squad’ and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. follows in his father’s footsteps.

‘The Naked Gun’ stars Liam Neeson (as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.), Pamela Anderson (as Beth), Paul Walter Hauser (as Capt. Ed Hocken Jr.), CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.

Written by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Akiva Schaffer, ‘The Naked Gun’ is based on the television series ‘Police Squad.’ The film is produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, p.g.a. and executive produced by Daniel M. Stillman, Akiva Schaffer, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary.

Watch the funny trailer below:



‘The Naked Gun’ will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025, by Paramount Pictures Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a Fuzzy Door Production.

Visit the official website here.