MoviesNews

‘The Naked Gun’: Comedy Film Stars Liam Neeson – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2025
1 minute read
Liam Neeson plays Frank in The Naked Gun from Paramount Pictures.

Directed by Akiva Schaffer, ‘The Naked Gun’ tells of only one man who has the particular set of skills… to lead ‘Police Squad’ and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. follows in his father’s footsteps.

‘The Naked Gun’ stars Liam Neeson (as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr.), Pamela Anderson (as Beth), Paul Walter Hauser (as Capt. Ed Hocken Jr.), CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston.

Written by Dan Gregor, Doug Mand, and Akiva Schaffer, ‘The Naked Gun’ is based on the television series ‘Police Squad.’ The film is produced by Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins, p.g.a. and executive produced by Daniel M. Stillman, Akiva Schaffer, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary.

Watch the funny trailer below:

‘The Naked Gun’ will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025, by Paramount Pictures Presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a Fuzzy Door Production.

Visit the official website here.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2025
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.