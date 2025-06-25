‘The Strangers – Chapter 2’: Horror Film Stars Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Renny Harlin, in the horror film ‘The Strangers – Chapter 2,’ The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya, is still alive, they return to finish what they’ve started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way.

‘The Strangers – Chapter 2’ stars Madelaine Petsch (as Maya Lucas), Gabriel Basso (as Gregory), and Ema Horvath (as Shelly).

Written by Alan R. Cohen and Alan Freedland, ‘The Strangers – Chapter 2’ is produced by Courtney Solomon, Mark Canton, Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingham, and Charlie Dombek.

Watch the trailer below:



‘The Strangers – Chapter 2’ will be released in theaters on September 26, 2025, by Lionsgate, a Fifth Element production, in association with Stream Media, Sherborne Media, and Lipsync.

Visit the official website here.