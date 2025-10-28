NewsTelevision

‘Crossroad Springs’ Western Drama Series Stars Jonathan Stoddard, Emily Alatalo, Shaun Johnston, Kate Drummond, and Jesse Hutch – Trailer and Release Date

Crossroad Springs

Directed by Marco Deufemia and Paula Tiberius, the western drama series show ‘Crossroad Springs’ follows the Hamilton family, adult siblings James and Janet, their aging family members, dad, Willis, and Aunt Amy, who are eking out a living on Hamilton Ranch with financial hardships and staffing shortages. James, a pastor in Chicago, and Janet, an ER doctor in a neighboring town, feel called to return home to help the family. Once there, the siblings encounter the son of the owner of the neighboring farm, Daniel Newman, who are all wary of each other due to a generational feud between the families. As he settles into his new day-to-day life on the farm, James begins to realize there are no places to worship on the thousands of acres of farms. There, in the environment of come-as-you-are vibes, barns, rodeo arenas, and even outdoors under clear night skies, James starts a cowboy church right there in the place where faith, family, and ranch life go hand in hand.

‘Crossroad Springs’ stars Jonathan Stoddard (as James Hamilton), Emily Alatalo (as Janet Hamilton), Shaun Johnston (as Willis Hamilton), Kate Drummond (as Aunt Amy Hamilton), Brittany Underwood (as Maggie Johnson), Jesse Hutch (as Daniel Newman), Jon McLaren (as Lewis Hedges), Erin Agostino (as Tina Hedges), and Franco Lo Presti (as Eric Randal).

‘Crossroad Springs’ is produced by Nicely and Brainpower, and produced by Jessica Reis. The original teleplay is by Paula Tiberius.

Watch the trailer below:

Season one of ‘Crossroad Springs’ has been premiering from August 2025 to October 2025, airing 6 episodes, with an additional order of 4 episodes, for a total of 10. ‘Crossroad Springs’ streams exclusively on Thursdays on Great American Pure Flix and premieres on Great American Family and GFam+ Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Season two is scheduled to go into production in spring 2026, with a fall 2026 premiere on Great American Family, airing 10 one-hour episodes.

The title track, “Crossroad Springs,” is sung by recording artist Jillian Cardarelli. The original song was written by songwriters Jillian Cardarelli, Jonathan Stoddard, and Ryan Sorestad, and is currently on Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon. The recording producer is Daniel Dennis. The song reflects the series’ central themes of love, resilience, and redemption, underscoring what makes Crossroad Springs a distinctive voice in the family-drama genre. Listen to the song here. https://lnk.to/crossroadsprings

In addition, a holiday special titled ‘Crossroad Springs Christmas’ will debut in December 2025, featuring original music performances by series leads Jonathan Stoddard and Jillian Cardarelli.

For more information, visit greatamericanfamily.com and greatamericanpureflix.com

