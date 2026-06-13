‘Above the Line’ Dark Heist Comedy Film Stars Sophia Ali, Cedric the Entertainer, Gregg Henry – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Jeffrey Scott Collins, the dark comedy film ‘Above the Line’ centers on six struggling Hollywood hopefuls who team up for the ultimate comeback: robbing the Oscars from the crooked producer who crushed their dreams. In a town built on make-believe, pulling off the perfect heist could be the role of their lives.

‘Above the Line’ stars Gregg Henry (as Jack Woodrow), Jackson Pace (as Spaceman), Cedric the Entertainer (as Tracy), Sophia Ali (as Princess), Dylan Playfair (as Cowboy), Suzy Nakamura (as Mary), Reno Wilson (as Ghost), Adhir Kalyan (as Officer Dalton), and Jamie Lee (as Dame).

Written by Jeffrey Scott Collins and Jono Matt, ‘Above the Line’ is produced by Ian Michaels, Kemma Filby, Walker Barnes, and Jeffrey Scott Collins, with executive producers Susan Akbarpour, Cary Anderson, Kevin Cognetti, Peter C. Cubba, Joseph C. Grano, Luke Greenfield, Lan Kay, Ned Kisner, Logic, Jono Matt, Jordan Claire Robbins, and Ron Vignone. Production companies are This Seems Reel Entertainment, in association with Green Step Productions, and Seasick Studios.

The film’s cinematography is by Garrett O’Brien, the music is by Julie Piker, and the editing is by Joe Mitacek.

Watch the trailer below:



Quiver Distribution will release ‘Above the Line’ in select theaters and on digital / On Demand on June 26, 2026.

Sophia Ali is most known for roles in films like Uncharted and the Purge series. Cedric the Entertainer is most known for Barbershop, Ice Age, and The Steve Harvey Show. Gregg Henry is most known for roles in Body Double, Payback, Dexter, and Scandal. Reno Wilson is most known for The Office and Mike & Molly. Dylan Playfair is most known for Descendants.