‘Wildwood’ Stop-Motion Animated Fantasy Film Stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Travis Knight, the film ‘Wildwood’ centers on Prue McKeel and her best friend Curtis as they venture into a dangerously magical, forbidden forest to rescue Prue’s kidnapped baby brother from a mysterious woman named Alexandra.

‘Wildwood’ stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee (as Prue McKeel), Jacob Tremblay (as Curtis Mehlberg), Carey Mulligan (as Alexandra), Mahershala Ali (as Brenden), Angela Bassett (as the General), Awkwafina, Jake Johnson (as Mr. McKeel), Charlie Day (as Seamus), Amandla Stenberg, Jemaine Clement (as Owl Rex), Maya Erskine (as Mrs. McKeel), Tantoo Cardinal (as Carol Grod), Tom Waits (as Sterling Fox), and Richard E. Grant (as Roger Swindon).

Written by Chris Butler, based on the novel by Colin Meloy, illustrated by Carson Ellis, ‘Wildwood’ is produced by Travis Knight and Sam Wilson. Production company is LAIKA.

The film’s cinematography is by Caleb Deschanel and the music is by Dario Marianelli.

Watch the trailer below:



Fathom Entertainment will release ‘Wildwood’ in theaters on October 23, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://wildwoodmovie.com

Peyton Elizabeth Lee is most known for her roles in Disney’s Andi Mack. Jacob Tremblay is most known for Room, Wonder, and The Little Mermaid. Carey Mulligan is most known for Promising Young Woman, The Great Gatsby, and Maestro. Mahershala Ali is most known for Moonlight, Green Book, and True Detective. Angela Bassett is most known for Black Panther, What’s Love Got to Do with It, and A Quiet Place: Day One.