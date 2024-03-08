News

Actor Aaron Dalla Villa Announces Team For ‘One Man Army Productions’ Film Company

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 8, 2024
1,718 1 minute read

Actor, producer, and music artist Aaron Dalla Villa has launched New York-based ‘One Man Army Productions,’ a genre-shredding film production company focused on developing uncut gems.

The team of ‘One Man Army Productions’ is led by CEO and founder Aaron Dalla Villa, an actor and producer with over 10+ years of experience in the entertainment industry across nearly 100 projects ranging from feature films, television, scripted podcasts, video games, Off-Broadway, and even professional ballet.

Rounding out the team:

Head of Creative Direction: Alexandra Warrick, a multi-award winning culture critic and NYC filmmaker who was featured in Vulture magazine for her short “Questions (Or: Peanut Butter).” She is a graduate of Columbia University, where she closely studied anti-comedy.

Head of Development: Benjamin Feldman, a WGA writer and producer responsible for managing production, sales, and development. He brings a decade of experience, having worked on features, series projects, and commercial projects on the East Coast for Netflix, IFC, Apple Films, and more.

Head of Research: Kelsey Engleman is an NYC-research scientist with a major in psychology and a minor in media, culture, and communications.

Head of Events: Nick Dove, an NYC writer, cinematographer, and fondly regarded staple of the downtown art scene, where he mounted an eclectic range of independent showcases at various venues.

Producer: Ian Whitt, a producer, actor, and writer currently operating in the Southeast/Atlanta market for One Man Army, where he received a Dean Fellowship at the Savannah College of Art and Design for his MFA in Performing Arts.

Head of Publicity: Wendy Shepherd is a publicist with over 22+ years of experience in digital graphics, website design, publicity, social media management, marketing, brand management, online publishing, and more. She has worked with well-known entertainment talent and films.

One Man Army Productions’ has been holding an exclusive screening series in the heart of downtown Manhattan at Sovereign House and will continue more screenings at that location.

Aaron and his team are developing several feature films and have investments in other projects. Details will be announced in time.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdMarch 8, 2024
1,718 1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button