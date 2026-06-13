‘The Floaters’ Comedy Film Stars Jackie Tohn, Sarah Podemski, Aya Cash – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Rachel Israel, the comedy film ‘The Floaters’ centers on a struggling musician who takes a last-resort job from her overachiever best friend: supervising misfits at their childhood Jewish summer camp. With the camp’s survival in the balance as it ramps up for competition with a longtime rival, the clashing friends and campers must overcome their differences to save the camp.

‘The Floaters’ stars Jackie Tohn (as Nomi), Sarah Podemski (as Mara), Aya Cash (as Rabbi Rachel), Seth Green (as Daniel), Judah Lewis (as Jonah), Nina Bloomgarden (as Lindsey), Jake Ryan (as Wetspot), Steve Guttenberg (as Manny), and Jonathan Silverman (as Eli).

Written for the screen by Brent Hoff and Andra Gordon, and Amelia Brain, with story by Brent Hoff, Lily Korman, and Shai Korman, ‘The Floaters’ is produced by Becky Korman, Lily Korman, Shai Korman, and Andra Gordon. Production companies are K180 Studios and Athena Pictures.

The film’s cinematography is by Danny Vecchione, the music is by Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach, and Erik Desiderio, with editing by Chelsea Taylor.

Additional cast includes Jill Kargman (as Deb), Maxwell Friedman (as Matt), Dan Ahdoot (as Stan), Ben Krieger (as Evan), Max Samuels (as Yoni), Jim Kaplan (as Tums), Jacob Moskovitz (as One-Nut), Thani Brant (as Tal), Jillian Jordyn (as Dahlia #2), and Bekah Zornosa (as Dahlia #1).

Watch the trailer below:



Brainstorm Media will release ‘The Floaters’ in limited theaters beginning July 10, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://floatersmovie.com/

Jackie Tohn is most known for roles in Nobody Wants This and GLOW. Sarah Podemski is most known for Reservation Dogs and Resident Alien. Seth Green is most known for Family Guy, the Austin Powers films, and Robot Chicken. Steve Guttenberg is most known for Three Men and a Baby, Police Academy, and Cocoon. Aya Cash is recognized for The Boys and You’re the Worst.