‘Mr. Wonderful’ Starring Michael Madsen Celebrates World Premiere At Rehoboth Beach International Film Festival

Writer/producer Daniel Blake Smith’s feature film, ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ stars the late Michael Madsen in a remarkably emotional, final leading performance as Brian Fenton, a college professor who is desperately trying to hold onto his career while navigating a strained relationship with his son and dealing with his father suffering from dementia. Also starring in ‘Mr. Wonderful’ are Kate Hodge (as Corinne Fenton), Priscilla Barnes (as Claire), Robert Miano (as Robert Fenton), Robert Laenen (as Danny Fenton), Bradley Stryker (as Jeff Fenton), Brittany Underwood (as Dawn), Erik Fellows (as Calvin), and Lew Temple (as Reverend Fletcher).

The first private screening was at the East Village New York Film Festival, where ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ won Best Feature.

Proceeding on the film festival circuit, ‘Mr. Wonderful’ became an official selection of the Rehoboth Beach International Film Festival and had its official world premiere to a sold-out screening of a very enthusiastic crowd in Delaware on November 3, 2025—garnering nominations for Best Feature and Best Producer(s). Attending the world premiere were Daniel Blake Smith, writer/producer of the ‘Mr. Wonderful’ film, based on the novel of the same name. Previously, Daniel wrote and produced the feature film ‘Texas Heart.’ He is currently completing a screen adaptation of the NYT Bestseller, ‘Embraced By The Light,’ a near-death experience drama, for the legendary producer/director Ridley Scott. Also in attendance were the director of ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ award-winning director/DP/producer, Mark David (The Great Alaskan Race, American Cowslip, Texas Heart), Stuart Brent Smith (brother to Daniel Blake Smith), executive producer of ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ and co-executive producer Nick Feild (also executive producer of the horror/thriller Wake).

Following the world premiere, ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ screened at the St. Louis Film Festival to a huge, supportive audience on November 11. In attendance for the event were the film’s stars, Robert Leanen (Danny Fenton) and Brittany Underwood (Dawn). Check out the interview with Daniel on NPR St. Louis talking about taking his novel to screen here and the interview with Daniel and Robert Laenen (Danny) here.

Next up was the one-night screening at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, TX, on November 19. 2025, to a sold-out crowd. And upcoming is the film’s screening at the Culver City Film Festival on December 5, 2025. In attendance will be actors Priscilla Barnes, Robert Miano, Robert Laenen, Bradley Striker, Mark David, and Pauline Jones.

‘Mr. Wonderful’ has also secured additional official selections at more festivals in the 2026 new year at the Borrego Springs Film Festival on January 14-18, the Chandler International Film Festival on January 23 – February 1, and in attendance will be Mark David, Pauline Jones, Robert Laenen, David Blake Smith, and Stuart Brent Smith—more festivals on the horizon.

‘Mr. Wonderful’ has already garnered praise from the critics. Alan Ng at Film Threat called Michael Madsen’s character in ‘Mr. Wonderful,’ “a fantastic role, as Madsen is instantly relatable from the get-go”. The film, he said, “ends with a sweet, thoughtful reflection on family and our legacy. Daniel Blake Smith’s script is oddly unconventional and heartwarming… A fitting final tribute to the great Michael Madsen.”

Full synopsis: ‘Mr. Wonderful’ tells the gripping story of three men bound by blood but divided by circumstance. A millennial desperately fleeing from a dangerous drug dealer. His father, a disillusioned professor fighting to salvage his career. And their patriarch, battling the cruel advance of senility. Each generation searches for purpose and meaning as their worlds collide in unexpected ways. This powerful drama explores the complex bonds between fathers and sons, the weight of legacy, and the universal quest for redemption.

Watch the trailer:

‘Mr. Wonderful’ is produced by Daniel Blake Smith, Mark David, and Pauline Jones, with executive producers Nick Feild, Stuart Brent Smith, Jeremy Fox, and Jean-Paul DeMars. Production companies are Buffalo Speedway Film Company, DBS Films, Red Basket Films, and 4th Rock Productions.

For more information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Wendy Shepherd at Studio Matrix .com.