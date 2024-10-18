‘Wolf Man’ Official Trailer – Release Date

Blumhouse’s ‘Wolf Man‘ is a horror thriller film that tells the story of Blake, a husband and father who inherits his childhood home in rural Oregon after his father vanishes and is presumed dead. Living in San Francisco, Blake is married to a high-powered wife named Charlotte, but their marriage is unraveling, so he persuades her to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger. As they arrive at the farmhouse in the middle of the night, they’re attacked by an animal and proceed to barricade themselves inside the home. During the night, Blake starts acting strange and begins transforming into something unrecognizable. Charlotte is forced to decide whether to stay within their house or abandon her husband and risk facing outside danger.

Directed by Leigh Whannell, ‘Wolf Man’ is written by Leigh Whannell and Corbett Tuck and stars Christopher Abbott (as Blake), Julia Garner (as Charlotte), Sam Jaeger, Matilda Firth (as Ginger), Benedict Hardie, Ben Prendergast, Zac Chandler, Beatriz Romilly, and Milo Cawthorne.

Watch the trailer below:



‘Wolf Man’ is set to be released by Universal Pictures in theaters on January 17, 2025.

Photo Credit: Nicola Dove / Universal Studios.