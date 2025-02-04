‘Renner’: A Sci-Fi AI Thriller Starring Frankie Muniz, Violett Beane, Marcia Gay Harden – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Robert Rippberger, ‘Renner‘ is a not-rated science fiction thriller film about a computer genius who creates an AI life coach to help him find love but realizes too late that he accidentally programmed his manipulative mother into the code.

‘Renner’ stars Frankie Muniz (as a computer genius named Renner), Violett Beane (as Jamie, Renner’s love interest), Taylor Gray (as Chad), and Marcia Gay Haden (as the voice of Salenus).

‘Renner’ is a story written by Luke Medina, Martin Medina, and David Largman Murray, with film production by Devin Keaton, Robert Rippberger, Martin Medina, KT Kent, and Jay Burnley. Slated is the production company.

Watch the trailer below:



Distributor Seismic Releasing is releasing ‘Renner’ in limited U.S. theaters on February 7, 2025. Check for more details here.