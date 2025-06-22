The Chosen’s SAG Award Nominee, Stelio Savante, Signs With Eris Talent In New York and Mavrick Artists In Los Angeles

The Chosen’s SAG-award nominated, American movie award winner and polyglot multi-hyphenate (actor, producer, writer), South African born Stelio Savante, has signed with Eris Talent Agency for representation in New York, and Mavrick Artists Agency in Los Angeles, respectively.

Savante was most recently seen starring as Omar Morina in the final season of ‘S.W.A.T.‘ on CBS and Paramount Plus. Also starring opposite Elizabeth Tabish, Patrick Sabongui, and Elizabeth Mitchell in the immigrant true life drama, ‘Between Borders,’ currently streaming on Angel Studios platform.

Having started his career on stages in Alabama and in New York theatre in the very early 1990s, he is now into his fourth decade as a professional actor with over 140 film, TV and video game projects, and several dozen plays to his resume. His roles in theatrically released features have grossed close to $400 million dollars.

An award winning alumni at the Austin, Heartland, Manhattan, San Diego, Sunscreen, Tallgrass and several additional international festivals, his producing credits include, ‘Under The Stadium Lights’ released by SABAN (starring Laurence Fishburne), ‘Angry Neighbors’ released by Lionsgate (starring Frank Langella, Bobby Cannavale and Ashley Benson), and ‘What Remains,’ streaming on Paramount Plus after an 18 month initial run on STARZ, (starring the late Anne Heche, Cress Williams, and Kellan Lutz). Also writer director Nicki Micheaux’s directorial debut, ‘Summer Of Violence,’ released by Quiver, a TUBI exclusive original.

As a theater producer, Savante has mounted the 9/11 documentary play ‘110 Stories’ by Sarah Tuft, as a bi-coastal fund raiser. The play has been staged at the Geffen Playhouse, NYU Skirball Center for The Performing Arts, The Public, and The Vineyard Theater. With casts that have included Billy Crudup, the late Robert Forster, Edie Falco, the late James Gandolfini, John Hawkes, Samuel L. Jackson, Cynthia Nixon, Jeremy Piven, Savante himself, Mira Sorvino, and Diane Venora.

Set to be starring in several projects scheduled for release this year, his upcoming films include the following: Amazon MGM’s biographical drama ‘Sarah’s Oil,’ directed by TIFF and Berlinale winner, Cyrus Nowrasteh. Produced by The Wonder Project, Kingdom Story Company, Wyldwood Productions, and Russell Wilson and Ciara’s Why Not You Productions. He stars opposite Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson, Sonequa Martin Green, and Garret Dillahunt.

The Israeli-Hamas Oct 27th war drama ‘Stay Forte,’ directed by Cannes alumni, Doron Eran. Starring opposite Selma Blair and Judd Hirsch, the film is based on the true life story of three Israeli hostages who were abducted to the Gaza strip, and killed in friendly fire. ‘Stay Forte’ was filmed in Tbilisi, Georgia, and is produced by Tomer Almagor and Gabrielle Almagor.

The survival thriller, ‘Hazel.’ The true story of Hazel Miner, a young woman who braved one of North Dakota’s worst recorded blizzards to save her siblings. Starring opposite Laurie Fortier, Todd Terry, and newcomers Madeyln Dundon, and Xavier and Genevieve Bielinski for North Dakota based, Canticle Productions. The film is written and directed by Daniel Bielinski.

In Tom Datnow’s British-South African co-production, ‘Poachers Moon.’ The crime drama explores the lives of two childhood friends caught in the world of rhino poaching. Written and directed by Tom Datnow, ‘Poachers Moon’ was recently filmed on private reserves in Kimberely, South Africa. Supported by several Northern Cape Government departments, the film is produced by Datnow, and local producer Mqondise ‘MQ’ Mgubane.

Finally, in the noir thriller, ‘Dark Horse,’ written and directed by Nicholl Fellowships finalist, E.B. Hughes. Produced by Cannes alumni Paul Chart, Hughes and Savante, ‘Dark Horse’ also stars Randy McDowell, Hannah Fierman, Corin Nemec, and Deborah Twiss. Savante portrays an former big city detective, exiled to a quiet town, who takes on a brutal murder case that threatens to unravel both the truth-and his sanity.

Along with Eris and Mavrick, Savante is represented by Opus Entertainment, Harter Allen in the UK, Vox, and Kaye & Mills.