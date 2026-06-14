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‘Gatto’ Animated Adventure Film Stars Mark Ruffalo and Laurence Fishburne – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 14, 2026
1 minute read
Gatto

Directed by Enrico Casarosa, the film ‘Gatto’ is about the scrappy black cat Nero, who begins to question whether he’s lived the right lives after years of maneuvering the canal-ridden, superstitious city of Venice, Italy. Indebted to Rocco, the ruthless local feline mob boss, Nero finds himself in a quandary and is forced to forge a truly unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose – unless Venice gets the better of him first.

Starring in ‘Gatto’ are Mark Ruffalo (as Nero) and Laurence Fishburne (as Rocco), with Ismail Elsene (as Lauren).

‘Gatto’ is produced by Andrea Warren, with executive producer Pete Docter. The film’s cinematography is by Brian Boyd. Production companies are Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Pictures.

Watch the trailer below:

Walt Disney Studios will release ‘Gatto’ in theaters on March 5, 2027.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://movies.disney.com/gatto

Mark Ruffalo is most known for roles in The Avengers series and Poor Things. Laurence Fishburne is most known for The Matrix trilogy and John Wick films.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 14, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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