‘In A Cold Vein’ Crime Thriller Film Stars Evan Gamble – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Eric Owen, the crime thriller film ‘In A Cold Vein’ centers on how after escaping a would-be assassination, a professional criminal will stop at nothing to find who is behind his attempted murder, and to make sure his family is safe. An enthralling cat-and-mouse noir thriller that keeps you guessing until the very end.

Stars of ‘In A Cold Vein’ include Evan Gamble (as Dean O’Reilley), with Brian Villalobos, Marc Pouhé (as Marco), Steve Brudniak, P. Michael Hayes II, Mor Cohen, Cliff Dean, Griffon Ethridge (as Jack), and Federica Rangel.

‘In A Cold Vein’ is produced by Eric Owen, Evrim Ersoy, Samantha McDanel, and Josh Taylor, with executive producers Mike Chapman and Fatima Hayward. Production companies are E.C.O. Films, Saban Films, and Blue Finch Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Josh Taylor, the music is by Eric Owen, with editing by Samantha McDanel.

Watch the trailer below:



‘In A Cold Vein’ will be released digitally on July 17, 2026.

Evan Gamble is most known for roles in American Sniper, The Vampire Diaries, and Fear the Walking Dead. Brian Villalobos is known for Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Adventure.