‘Trapped Inn’: A Sci-Fi Mystery Thriller Starring Matt Rife and Robert Palmer Watkins – Trailer and Release Date

Directed and written by Leah Sturgis, ‘Trapped Inn‘ is a sci-fi mystery thriller about an American cycling team who get trapped in a historic lodge during training camp high in the remote mountains in Europe. After members from the team mysteriously die, two rival teammates, Connor and Greg, clash as they fight for survival and try to uncover what’s killing everyone on the team.

‘Trapped Inn’ stars Matt Rife (Beyond the Likes, That 90’s Show) playing the role of Connor, with Robert Palmer Watkins (S.W.A.T., The Walking Dead: World Beyond, General Hospital) in the role of Greg, with Rickey Eugene Brown (as Cruz), Jaylen Moore (as Steffan), Brian Gross (as Coach), and Brielle Gearson (as Andrea).

Watch the trailer below:

Quiver Distribution premieres ‘Trapped Inn’ through digital and VOD on Friday, November 22, 2024, on AppleTV, Fandango At Home, Amazon Video, Google Play, and Plex TV. The official website for where to watch is here at https://trapped-inn.com/

In addition to being an actor, Matt Rife is a stand-up comedian from Ohio who is currently on tour and will release a book in December titled ‘Your Mom’s Going To Love Me.’ https://www.imdb.com/name/nm5994231/ More details are on his website at https://mattrifeofficial.com/

Robert Palmer Watkins is not only an actor but also has a music career and releases songs under the name ‘Palmer.’ He’s most known for his role as Dillon Quartermaine on ABC’s iconic ‘General Hospital,’ with 191 episodes within his two-and-a-half years on the show. He can be found on ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond‘ on AMC, ‘S.W.A.T.‘ on CBS, and ‘The Final Rose‘ on Tubi, including recently released ‘Uglies‘ on Netflix and the thriller films ‘Last Three Days’ and ‘Six Feet.’ https://www.imdb.com/name/nm4981388/ His official website is https://www.robertpalmerwatkins.com/

The creator of ‘Trapped Inn’ is Leah Sturgis, who wrote, directed, and produced the feature film through her Outrage Entertainment company. She’s had over 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Before ‘Trapped Inn,’ Leah co-wrote, produced, and directed the comedy feature film ‘Hard Breakers.’ https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2985226/