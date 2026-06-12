‘Seven Snipers’ Action Thriller Film Stars Radha Mitchell, Tim Roth, Ioan Gruffudd, Ryan Kwanten – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Sandra Sciberras, the film ‘Seven Snipers’ centers on a retired elite sniper and her daughter who live a quiet life in the remote Australian countryside. That peace is shattered when a ruthless warlord from her past returns for retribution. Calling in her old crew, she prepares to defend her family in this taut action-thriller.

‘Seven Snipers’ stars Radha Mitchell (as Kris “Voodoo Child” Hendricks), Tim Roth (as The Dragon), Ioan Gruffudd (as Milk), Ryan Kwanten (as Phillips), Annabel Wolfe (as Anja), Lee Tiger Halley (as Michael), Damien Ryan (as White Dog), Bianca Wallace (as Kaldayev), Charles Cottier (as Junior), and Pacharo Mzembe (as Nico).

Written by Andrew O’Keefe, ‘Seven Snipers’ is produced by Tristan Barr, Grant Hardie, Phil Hunt, Ian Kirk, Compton Ross, and Sandra Sciberras, with executive producers Charlie Kemball, Charlie Kemball, Jason McNab, and David Redman. Production companies are Monster Pictures Studios, Filmbarr, and Sandy Pictures, in association with Head Gear Films, Kreo Films, and Metrol Technology.

The film’s cinematography is by Andrew Conder, the music is by Mike Forst, and the editing is by Stephanie Liquorish.

Watch the trailer below:



Well Go USA released ‘Seven Snipers’ digitally, on demand on June 5, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://wellgousa.com/films/seven-snipers

Radha Mitchell is most known for roles in Olympus Has Fallen, Silent Hill, and The Shack. Tim Roth is most known for Pulp Fiction, Reservoir Dogs, and Rogue One. Ioan Gruffudd is most known for Fantastic Four, Hornblower, and Liar. Ryan Kwanten is most known for True Blood, Red Hill, and Iron Fist.