‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ Drama Film Stars Sally Field, Lewis Pullman, Alfred Molina – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Olivia Newman, the film ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ centers on an elderly widow who works nights as a cleaner at a small-town aquarium. She forms an unlikely bond with a clever, curmudgeonly giant Pacific octopus named Marcellus and a wayward young man who arrives in town. Together, through their connections, they uncover a mystery that leads to a life-changing discovery and restores a sense of wonder and healing from grief.

‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ stars Sally Field (as Tova Sullivan), Lewis Pullman (as Cameron Cassmore), Alfred Molina (as the voice of Marcellus), Colm Meaney (as Ethan Mack), Joan Chen (as Janice Kim), Kathy Baker (as Mary Ann Minetti), Beth Grant (as Barb Vanderhoof), and Sofia Black-D’Elia (as Avery).

Written by Olivia Newman and John Whittington, based on the book by Shelby Van Pelt, ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ is produced by Bryan Unkeless, Peter Craig, and David Levine, with executive producers Alyssa Rodrigues, Erika Hampson, Olivia Newman, Tony Lipp, Alisa Tager, and Shelby Van Pelt. Production companies are Netflix Studios, Anonymous Content and Night Owl Stories.

The film’s cinematography is by Ashley Connor, the music is by Dickon Hinchliffe, and the editing is by Tamara Meem.

Watch the trailer below:



Netflix released ‘Remarkably Bright Creatures’ digitally on its streaming platform on May 8, 2026.

For more details and to watch, visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81911351

Sally Field is most known for films like Forrest Gump, Lincoln, and Mrs. Doubtfire. Lewis Pullman is most known for Top Gun: Maverick and Lessons in Chemistry. Alfred Molina is most known for Spider-Man 2, and Boogie Nights. Colm Meaney is most known for Star Trek: The Next Generation and Con Air. Joan Chen is most known for The Last Emperor and Twin Peaks.