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‘Clayface’ Body Horror Film Stars Tom Rhys Harries, Naomi Ackie, Max Minghella – Teaser Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Clayface

Directed by James Watkins, the horror thriller film ‘Clayface’ unravels one man’s horrifying descent from rising Hollywood star to revenge-filled monster in a story that explores the loss of one’s identity and humanity, corrosive love, and the dark underbelly of scientific ambition.

‘Clayface’ stars Tom Rhys Harries (as Matt Hagen / Clayface), Naomi Ackie (as Dr. Caitlin Bates), David Dencik, Max Minghella (as John), and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll, and Joshua James (as Corey Bowery).

Written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, with story by Mike Flanagan, based on characters from DC, ‘Clayface’ is produced by Matt Reeves, Lynn Harris, James Gunn and Peter Safran, with executive producers Michael E. Uslan, Rafi Crohn, Paul Ritchie, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Production companies are DC Studios, in association with Domain Entertainment, a 6th & Idaho Motion Production.

The film’s cinematography is by Rob Hardy, the music is by Volker Bertelmann, and the editing is by Jon Harris.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Warner Bros. Pictures will release ‘Clayface’ in theaters on October 23, 2026, and internationally beginning October 21, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.clayfacemovie.com/

Tom Rhys Harries is most known for roles in series like White Lines. Naomi Ackie is most known for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The Woman King. Max Minghella is most known for The Handmaid’s Tale and The Social Network. Eddie Marsan is most known for Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and Sherlock Holmes. David Dencik is recognized for roles in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and No Time to Die.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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