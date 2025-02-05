MoviesNews

‘Lifeline’: A Mystery Thriller Film Starring Josh Stewart and Judah Lewis – Trailer and Release Date

Josh Stewart

Directed by Feras Alfuqaha, ‘Lifeline‘ is a rated- film about a late-night suicide hotline operator who receives a disturbing call from someone claiming to be him, knowing personal details only he would know. The caller threatens to end his life within the hour, forcing the operator into a tense, emotional race against time. As the clock ticks down, he must confront his deepest fears and uncover the truth before it’s too late to save “himself.”

‘Lifeline’ stars Josh Stewart (as Steven Thomas), Judah Lewis (as young Steven Thomas), August Maturo (as Jeff Thomas), Charlene Amoia (as Vivian Huxley), Jocelyn Ayanna (as Loretta Williams), Nicole Santiago (as Cindy), Jill Awbrey (as Claire Thomas), and Brecken Merrill (as Steven Thomas – kid).

Written by Brady Morell and Brian Price, ‘Lifeline’ is also produced by Feras Alfuqaha and Leal Naim.

Watch the trailer below:

Dark Sky Films is releasing ‘Lifeline’ in theaters and digitally on February 21, 2025. Check for more details here.

