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‘Apex’ Survival Thriller Film Stars Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Apex

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film ‘Apex’ centers on a mountain climber haunted by a fatal decision in Norway who retreats to the Australian wilderness for isolation. Her journey turns into a desperate hunt when a deceptive local targets her as his next ritualistic prey in the bush.

‘Apex’ stars Charlize Theron (as Sasha), Taron Egerton (as Ben), and Eric Bana (as Tommy).

Written by Jeremy Robbins, ‘Apex’ is produced by Ian Bryce, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Baltasar Kormákur, Will McCance, Jenno Topping, and Magnús Viðar Sigurðsson, with executive producers Ray Angelic, Will McCance, and Dawn Olmstead. Production companies are Netflix, Chernin Entertainment, Ian Bryce Productions, and RVK Studios.

The film’s cinematography is by Lawrence Sher, the music is by Högni Egilsson, with editing by Sigurdur Eythorsson.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix released ‘Apex’ digitally on April 24, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81763251

Charlize Theron is most known for films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard. Taron Egerton is most known for Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rocketman, and Black Bird. Eric Bana is most known for Chopper, Troy, Munich, and Star Trek.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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