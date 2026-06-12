‘Apex’ Survival Thriller Film Stars Charlize Theron, Taron Egerton, Eric Bana – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Baltasar Kormákur, the film ‘Apex’ centers on a mountain climber haunted by a fatal decision in Norway who retreats to the Australian wilderness for isolation. Her journey turns into a desperate hunt when a deceptive local targets her as his next ritualistic prey in the bush.

‘Apex’ stars Charlize Theron (as Sasha), Taron Egerton (as Ben), and Eric Bana (as Tommy).

Written by Jeremy Robbins, ‘Apex’ is produced by Ian Bryce, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, David Ready, Charlize Theron, Beth Kono, A.J. Dix, Baltasar Kormákur, Will McCance, Jenno Topping, and Magnús Viðar Sigurðsson, with executive producers Ray Angelic, Will McCance, and Dawn Olmstead. Production companies are Netflix, Chernin Entertainment, Ian Bryce Productions, and RVK Studios.

The film’s cinematography is by Lawrence Sher, the music is by Högni Egilsson, with editing by Sigurdur Eythorsson.

Watch the trailer below:



Netflix released ‘Apex’ digitally on April 24, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81763251

Charlize Theron is most known for films like Mad Max: Fury Road, Atomic Blonde, and The Old Guard. Taron Egerton is most known for Kingsman: The Secret Service, Rocketman, and Black Bird. Eric Bana is most known for Chopper, Troy, Munich, and Star Trek.