‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ Comedy Horror Film Stars Samara Weaving and Kathryn Newton – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the comedy horror film ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ tells the story of how moments after surviving an all-out attack from the Le Domas family, Grace discovers she’s reached the next level of the nightmarish game — and this time with her estranged sister Faith at her side. Grace has one chance to survive, keep her sister alive, and claim the High Seat of the Council that controls the world. Four rival families are hunting her for the throne, and whoever wins rules it all.

‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ stars Samara Weaving (as Grace MacCaullay), Kathryn Newton (Faith MacCaullay), Sarah Michelle Gellar (as Ursula Danforth), Shawn Hatosy (as Titus Danforth), Néstor Carbonell (as Ignacio El Caído), David Cronenberg (as Chester Danforth), Elijah Wood (as The Lawyer), Kevin Durand (as Bill Wilkinson), Olivia Cheng (as Wan Chen Xing), Varun Saranga (as Madhu Rajan), and Daniel Beirne (as Kip Danforth).

Written by Guy Busick and R. Christopher Murphy, ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ is produced by Tripp Vinson, James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Bradley J. Fischer. Executive producers are Chad Villella, Tara Farney, Greg Denny, Guy Busick, R. Christopher Murphy, Samara Weaving, and Paul Neinstein. Production companies are Vinson Films, Mythology Entertainment, and Radio Silence.

‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ cinematography is by Brett Jutkiewicz, music is by Sven Faulconer, and editing is by Jay Prychidny.

Watch the trailer below:



Distributed by Searchlight Pictures, ‘Ready or Not 2: Here I Come’ will be released in theaters on March 20, 2026.

The official website is here: https://www.searchlightpictures.com/ready-or-not-2-here-i-come

The official website for the first ‘Ready or Not’ 2019 film is here: https://www.searchlightpictures.com/readyornot/

Samara Weaving is most known for her roles in the original ‘Ready or Not’ film as Grace, ‘Home and Away’ as Indi Walker, and ‘Mayhem’ as Melanie Cross. Kathryn Newton is most known for her roles in ‘Gary Unmarried’ as Louise Brooks and ‘Big Little Lies’ as Abigail Carlson.

Photo by Pief Weyman/Searchlight Pictures – © 2026 Searchlight Pictures