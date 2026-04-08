‘Wasteman’ British Prison Film Stars David Jonsson and Tom Blyth – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Cal McMau, the british prison film ‘Wasteman’ follows parolee Taylor whose fresh start hopes are jeopardized by cellmate Dee’s arrival. As Dee takes Taylor under his wing, a vicious attack tests their bond, forcing Taylor to choose between protecting Dee and his own parole chances.

‘Wasteman’ stars David Jonsson as Taylor and Tom Blyth as Dee.

Written by Hunter Andrews and Eoin Doran, ‘Wasteman’ is produced by Sophia Gibber and Myles Payne, with executive producers David Jonsson, Philip Barantini, Samantha Beddoe, Sonny Gill, Tim Macready, Emma Berkofsky, Marie-Claire Benson, David Staniland, Hunter Andrews, Cal McMau, Stephen Kelliher, Sophie Green, and Sam Williams. Production company is Agile Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Lorenzo Levrini, the music is by Forest Swords, and the editing is by James A. Demetriou.

Additional cast includes Corin Silva as Gaz, Alex Hassell as Paul, Neil Linpow as Robby, Paul Hilton as Browning, Layton Blakeas as Maxi, Jack Barker, and Fred Muthui.

Watch the trailer below:



Vertigo Releasing will release ‘Wasteman’ in theaters from April 17, 2026.

David Jonsson is most known for his role as Gus Sackey in the television series ‘Industry.’ Tom Blyth is best known for his role as Coriolanus Snow in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’