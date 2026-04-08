MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Wasteman’ British Prison Film Stars David Jonsson and Tom Blyth – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 8, 2026
1 minute read
Wasteman

Directed by Cal McMau, the british prison film ‘Wasteman’ follows parolee Taylor whose fresh start hopes are jeopardized by cellmate Dee’s arrival. As Dee takes Taylor under his wing, a vicious attack tests their bond, forcing Taylor to choose between protecting Dee and his own parole chances.

‘Wasteman’ stars David Jonsson as Taylor and Tom Blyth as Dee.

Written by Hunter Andrews and Eoin Doran, ‘Wasteman’ is produced by Sophia Gibber and Myles Payne, with executive producers David Jonsson, Philip Barantini, Samantha Beddoe, Sonny Gill, Tim Macready, Emma Berkofsky, Marie-Claire Benson, David Staniland, Hunter Andrews, Cal McMau, Stephen Kelliher, Sophie Green, and Sam Williams. Production company is Agile Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Lorenzo Levrini, the music is by Forest Swords, and the editing is by James A. Demetriou.

Additional cast includes Corin Silva as Gaz, Alex Hassell as Paul, Neil Linpow as Robby, Paul Hilton as Browning, Layton Blakeas as Maxi, Jack Barker, and Fred Muthui.

Watch the trailer below:

Vertigo Releasing will release ‘Wasteman’ in theaters from April 17, 2026.

David Jonsson is most known for his role as Gus Sackey in the television series ‘Industry.’ Tom Blyth is best known for his role as Coriolanus Snow in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 8, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.