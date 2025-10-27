MoviesNews

‘Anniversary’ Thriller Film Stars Diane Lane, Kyle Chandler, Madeline Brewer, Zoey Deutch, Phoebe Dynevor, Mckenna Grace, Daryl McCormack, and Dylan O’Brien – Trailer and Release Date

Anniversary

AnniversaryDirected by Jan Komasa, the thriller film ‘Anniversary’ tells the story of a close-knit family caught in the turmoil of a controversial rising movement known as “The Change.” Ellen and Paul witness their lives fall apart when Ellen’s former student, Liz, reappears and starts dating their son. As Liz becomes a part of the Taylor family, tensions rise and loyalties are tested. Liz’s role in “The Change” brings simmering conflicts to the surface, unraveling the fabric of the family just as the nation itself stands on edge during an alarming and challenging time of uncertainty.

‘Anniversary’ stars Diane Lane (as Ellen Taylor), Kyle Chandler (as Paul Taylor), Madeline Brewer (as Anna Taylor), Zoey Deutch (as Cynthia Taylor), Phoebe Dynevor (as Liz Nettles), Mckenna Grace (as Birdie Taylor), Daryl McCormack (as Rob Thompson), and Dylan O’Brien (as Josh Taylor).

‘Anniversary’ is written by Jan Komasa and Lori Rosene-Gambino, with screenplay by Lori Rosene-Gambino, and is produced by Nick Wechsler, p.g.a., Steve Schwartz, p.g.a., Paula Mae Schwartz, p.g.a., and Kate Churchill, p.g.a.

Watch the trailer below:

‘Anniversary’ will be released in theaters on October 29, 2025. Lionsgate and Fifth Season present, a Nick Wechsler / Chockstone Pictures / Churchill Films / Metropolitan Films International Limited production. Visit the official website to check for showtimes here.

