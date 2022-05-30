Helicon Arts Cooperative Announces Feature Film “Contre-Coup,” James Kerwin To Direct With Cast To Include Rekha Sharma and Nicola Bryant

The non-profit foundation Helicon Arts Cooperative announces a new reality-bending psychological mystery feature film, “Contre-Coup.” Attached is director James Kerwin, who is known for Entertainment One’s cult sci-fi feature film “Yesterday Was a Lie” (which recently received a tenth anniversary re-release from IndiePix Films). James is also known for writing and directing the acclaimed fan-favorite web series “Star Trek Continues.”

About “Contre-Coup”: A brilliant but troubled physicist questions reality following a mysterious accident. Clinging to his relationship with the woman he loves, he desperately searches for answers as to why the life he knows is disappearing before his eyes.

Newly cast in the “Contre-Coup” feature film are actress Rekha Sharma (known for Battlestar Galactica, Yellowjackets, Star Trek: Discovery, The 100, Roswell) and actress Nicola Bryant (known for Doctor Who, Blackadder, The Biz, and Star Trek Continues).

Also joining the project: producer Sarah Nean Bruce (known for The Family Plan, Where There’s a Will, Yesterday Was a Lie, Bram Stoker’s Way of the Vampire), composer Mike Avenaim (known for his work with Scott Weiland, Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld, Nick Lachey, Leslie Odom Jr., Ruel, NOTD, Bea Miller, Jorge Blanco, Disney, Emblem3, Zella Day, M-Phazes and Colby O’Donis), and director of photography Pierce Cook (known for his work in the fan-favorite Deadpool: The Musical, When The Train Stops, and projects with Warner Bros., Universal , and Disney).

Developed largely during the COVID-19 pandemic, “Contre-Coup” is a timely story that deals with important societal issues in our world today while providing a highly engaging mystery.

More information about the film and how to contribute will be shared through https://www.contre-coup.com/



About Helicon Arts Cooperative:

Helicon Arts Cooperative is a non-profit cinematic arts foundation based in Los Angeles, California. It is dedicated to the production of intelligent cinema with an emphasis on artistic merit. Helicon Arts Cooperative was founded to present unique, original, and entertaining productions to the community, exploring and advancing intellectual, psychological, philosophical, scientific, historical, and literary themes. The producers behind Helicon have created award-winning and critically acclaimed films and plays over the years. https://www.heliconarts.com

Article by Wendy of Movie Vine.