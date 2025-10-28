‘The Running Man’ Pulse-Pounding Action Thriller Film Stars Glen Powell – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Edgar Wright, the pulse-pounding action thriller film ‘The Running Man’ highlights how, in a near-future society, The Running Man is the top-rated show on television—a deadly competition where contestants, known as Runners, must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to a bloodthirsty public and each day bringing a greater cash reward. Desperate to save his sick daughter, working-class Ben Richards is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian, to enter the game as a last resort. But Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite—and a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters, but a nation addicted to watching him fall.

‘The Running Man’ stars Glen Powell (as Ben Richards), William H. Macy (as Molie Jernigan), Lee Pace (as Evan McCone), Emilia Jones (as Amelia Williams), Michael Cera (as Elton Parrakis), Daniel Ezra (as Bradley Throckmorton), Jayme Lawson (as Sheila Richards), with Colman Domingo (as Bobby Thompson, host of the show) and Josh Brolin (as Dan Killian, the show’s producer).

‘The Running Man’ is based on the Stephen King novel, with screenplay by Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright. Executive produced by George Linder, James Biddle, Rachael Prior, Audrey Chon, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, and Andrew Lary, with producers Simon Kinberg, Nira Park,and Edgar Wright. Additional cast includes David Zayas (as Richard Manuel), Karl Glusman, Simon Haines, Sean Hayes, Sandra Dickerson, George Carroll, Martin Herlihy, and Sophie Simnett.

Watch the trailer below:

‘The Running Man’ will be released in theaters on November 14, 2025. Paramount Pictures presents, in association with Domain Entertainment, a Kinberg Genre/Complete Fiction Production, an Edgar Wright Film. Visit the official website for showtimes here.