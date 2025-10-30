MoviesNews

‘Mercy’ Sci-Fi Thriller Film Stars Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson – Trailer and Release Date

Mercy

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, the science fiction thriller film ‘Mercy’ tells the story of how, in the near future, a detective stands on trial accused of murdering his wife. He has 90 minutes to prove his innocence to the advanced A.I. Judge he once championed, before it determines his fate.

‘Mercy’ stars Chris Pratt (as Chris Raven, a detective on trial) and Rebecca Ferguson (as Maddox, an AI judge determining the fate of the detective on trial).

Written by Marco van Belle, ‘Mercy’ is produced by Charles Roven, Robert Amidon, Timur Bekmambetov, and Majd Nassif. Additional cast includes: Ryan Hailey, Annabelle Wallis, Kali Reis, Rafi Gavron, Chris Sullivan, Kenneth Choi, Kylie Rogers, and Jeff Pierce.

Watch the trailer below:

‘Mercy’ will be released by Amazon MGM Studios in theaters on January 23, 2026, in 3D and IMAX.

