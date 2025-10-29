MoviesNews

‘Sarah’s Oil’ Biographical Drama Film Stars Zachary Levi, Naya Desir-Johnson, Sonequa Martin-Green, and Garret Dillahunt – Trailer and Release Date

Sarah's Oil

Directed by Cyrus Nowrasteh, the biographical drama film ‘Sarah’s Oil’ is the remarkable true story of Sarah Rector, an African-American girl born in Oklahoma Indian Territory in the early 1900s, who believes there is oil beneath the barren land she’s allotted and whose faith is proven right. As greedy oil sharks close in, Sarah turns to her family, friends, and some Texas wildcatters to maintain control of her oil-rich land, eventually becoming among the nation’s first female African-American millionaires—at eleven years old.

‘Sarah’s Oil’ stars Naya Desir-Johnson (as Sarah Rector), Zachary Levi (as Bert Smith), Sonequa Martin-Green (as Rose Rector), Garret Dillahunt (as Devnan), Mel Rodriguez (as Mace), Kenric Green (as Joe Rector), Bridget Regan (as Kate Barnard), Stelio Savante (as Earl), Adyan Regan (as Junior).

‘Sarah’s Oil’ is inspired by the book “Searching for Sarah Rector: The Richest Black Girl in America” by Tonya Bolden. The screenplay was written by Betsy Giffen Nowrasteh and Cyrus Nowrasteh. ‘Sarah’s Oil’ is produced by Kevin Downes, Andrew Erwin, Jon Erwin, Daryl Lefever, Zachary Levi, John Shepherd, Derrick Williams, and Cyrus Nowrasteh.

Watch the trailer below:

‘Sarah’s Oil’ will be released by Amazon MGM Studios in theaters on November 7, 2025.

Visit the official website for news updates and ticket information here.

