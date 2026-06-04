‘Pinocchio: Unstrung’ Horror Film Stars Richard Brake, Robert Englund, Cameron Bell – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, the film ‘Pinocchio: Unstrung’ is a dark coming-of-age reimagining of Pinocchio, this unsettling tale follows the iconic puppet’s disturbing journey toward becoming real.

‘Pinocchio: Unstrung’ stars Richard Brake (as Geppetto), Robert Englund (as Cricket, voice), Cameron Bell (as James), Jessica Balmer (as Mia), Peter DeSouza-Feighoney (as Michael Darling), Karolina Knight (as Amanda), Kelly Rian Sanson (as Miss Daniels), Alexander Butler (as Tom), Charlotte Jackson Coleman (as Nurse), and Adrian Burton (as Teacher).

The story is based on Carlo Collodi’s classic novel “The Adventures of Pinocchio.” The film ‘Pinocchio: Unstrung’ is produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and Scott Chambers. Executive producers are Stuart Alson and Nicole Holland. Production company is Jagged Edge Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Vince Knight and the music is by Andrew Scott Bell.

Watch the trailer below:



‘Pinocchio: Unstrung’ will be released in North American theaters on July 24, 2026.

For more details, visit the official production company’s website here:

https://jaggededgeproductions.co.uk/

Richard Brake is best known for his roles in 31, 3 from Hell, Barbarian, and as the Night King in ‘Game of Thrones.’ Robert Englund is known for his role as Freddy Krueger in the ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ franchise.