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‘Her Private Hell’ Sci-Fi Thriller Film Stars Sophie Thatcher and Charles Melton – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Her Private Hell

Directed by Nicolas Winding Refn, the film ‘Her Private Hell’ tells the story of when a mysterious mist engulfs a futuristic metropolis, unleashing a deadly and elusive entity, a troubled young woman searches for her father. Her quest collides with an American GI on a harrowing odyssey to rescue his daughter from Hell.

‘Her Private Hell’ stars Sophie Thatcher (as Elle), Charles Melton (as Private K), Kristine Froseth (as Hunter), Havana Rose Liu (as Dominique), Diego Calva (as Nico), and Dougray Scott (as Johnny Thunders).

Written by Nicolas Winding Refn with Esti Giordani, ‘Her Private Hell’ is produced by Nicolas Winding Refn, with executive producers Lene Børglum, Christina Erritzøe, Takuma Takasaki, and Kimberly Willming. Production company is byNWR.

The film’s cinematography is by Magnus Nordenhof Jønck, the music is by Pino Donaggio, and the editing is by Matthew Newman.

Watch the trailer below:

Neon will release ‘Her Private Hell’ in theaters on July 24, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here.

Sophie Thatcher is known for her roles in Yellowjackets, Companion, and Heretic. Charles Melton is known for his roles in May December and Riverdale.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 4, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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