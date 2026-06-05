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‘The Rivals of Amziah King’ Crime Thriller Film Stars Matthew McConaughey, Angelina LookingGlass, Cole Sprouse, and Kurt Russell – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
The Rivals of Amziah King

Directed by Andrew Patterson, the film ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’ takes place deep within the backwoods of rural Oklahoma. Charismatic and musically gifted Amziah King herds a bluegrass-playing band of misfits while overseeing the premier honey-making operation in town. When Amziah’s estranged foster daughter unexpectedly returns, Amziah leaps at the possibility to renew the connection and create a family business. But the honey game is ruthless, and Amziah’s rivals threaten to destroy everything he has built.

Stars of ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’ include Matthew McConaughey (as Amziah King), Angelina LookingGlass (as Kateri), Cole Sprouse, Scott Shepherd, Rob Morgan, Tony Revolori, Jake Horowitz, and Kurt Russell.

Written by James Montague, ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’ is produced by David Heyman, Teddy Schwartzman, Jeffrey Clifford, Michael Heimler, James Montague, and Will Greenfield, with executive producers John Friedberg, Christopher Casanova, and Rob Silva. Production companies are Black Bear Pictures and Heyday Films.

The film’s cinematography is by Miguel I. Littin-Menz, the music is by Erick Alexander and Jared Bulmer, and the editing is by Patrick J. Smith.

Also cast are Owen Teague, Jason David, Catherine Dyer, Sandra Ellis Lafferty, Chip Carriere, Bruce Davis, Sharon Blackwood, Harrison Stone, and Jenna Harvey.

Watch the trailer below:

Black Bear Pictures will release ‘The Rivals of Amziah King’ in theaters on August 14, 2026.

Matthew McConaughey is most known for Dallas Buyers Club, Interstellar, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Kurt Russell is most known for The Thing, Escape from New York, and Death Proof. Cole Sprouse is most known for Riverdale and Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 5, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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