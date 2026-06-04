‘Motor City’ Action Thriller Film Stars Alan Ritchson, Shailene Woodley, Ben Foster, and Pablo Schreiber – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Potsy Ponciroli, the film ‘Motor City’ takes place in 1970s Detroit, where a working-class romantic is framed by a ruthless gangster after falling for his girlfriend. After years in prison, he returns with only one mission: revenge.

‘Motor City’ stars Alan Ritchson (as John Miller), Shailene Woodley (as Sophia), Ben Foster (as Reynolds), Ben McKenzie (as Kent), Lionel Boyce (as Youngblood), Pablo Schreiber (as Savick), and Amar Chadha-Patel (as Singh).

Written by Chad St. John, ‘Motor City’ is produced by Greg Silverman, Jon Berg, Cliff Roberts, Manmeet Singh, Chad St. John, Alan Ritchson, and Joshua Harris. Production companies are Stampede Ventures, Peachtree Media Partners, Gramercy Park Media, in association with Black Bear.

The film’s cinematography is by John Matysiak, the music is by Steve Jablonsky, and the editing is by Joe Galdo.

Watch the trailer below:



RLJE Films (under Independent Film Company / IFC Entertainment Group) will release ‘Motor City’ in theaters on July 24, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here.

Alan Ritchson is most known for the television series Reacher. Shailene Woodley is most known for Big Little Lies, The Fault in Our Stars, and Divergent. Ben Foster is most known for Hell or High Water, The Messenger, and Lone Survivor. Pablo Schreiber is most known for Halo, Orange Is the New Black, and American Gods.