‘The Unholy Trinity’: A Western Action Film Starring Pierce Brosnan, Samuel L. Jackson, and Brandon Lessard – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Richard Gray, ‘The Unholy Trinity‘ is a western action film that tells a tale of revenge, dark secrets, and buried treasures. The film is set against the turbulent backdrop of 1870s Montana. It picks up in the moments before the execution of Isaac Broadway, as he gives his estranged son, Henry, an impossible task: Murder the man who framed him for a crime he didn’t commit. Intent on fulfilling his promise, Henry travels to the remote town of Trinity, where an unexpected turn of events traps him in town and leaves him caught between Gabriel Dove, the town’s upstanding new sheriff, and a mysterious figure named St Christopher.

‘The Unholy Trinity‘ stars Pierce Brosnan (as Sheriff Gabriel Dove), Samuel L. Jackson (as St. Christopher), and Brandon Lessard (as Henry Broadway). Additional cast includes Veronica Ferres (as Sarah Dove), Gianni Capaldi (as Gideon), Q’orianka Kilcher (as Running Club), Tim Daly (as Henry), Ethan Peck (as Sam Scarborough), Katrina Bowden, and David Arquette (as Father Jacob).

Written by Lee Zachariah, ‘The Unholy Trinity‘ is produced by Carter Boehm, Kellie Lessard Brooks, Richard Gray, Jeanne Allgood Gaisford, Michele Gray, Colin Floom, and Cameron Lessard.

Watch the action-packed trailer below:



‘The Unholy Trinity‘ is being released in theaters nationwide by Saban Films & Roadside Attractions on June 13, 2025.

Check out the official website here.