’72 Hours’ Comedy Film Stars Kevin Hart, Mason Gooding, Ben Marshall, Marcello Hernández, Kam Patterson, Teyana Taylor, and Michael Mando – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Tim Story, the film ’72 Hours’ centers on a 40-year-old executive who hopes to save his flailing career by joining a group of twenty-somethings on a wild three-day bachelor party in Miami after he’s mistakenly added to their group chat.

’72 Hours’ stars Kevin Hart (as Joe), Marcello Hernández (as Nick), Mason Gooding (as Mason), Teyana Taylor (as Jennifer), Kam Patterson, Ben Marshall, Michael Mando (as Jaze), and Zach Cherry.

Written by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Kevin Burrows, and Matt Mider, ’72 Hours’ is produced by John Davis, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, Kevin Hart, Luke Kelly-Clyne, Bryan Smiley, Will Packer, and Tim Story, with executive producers Ross Fanger, Vicky Mara Story, Kayla Stamps, John Fox, Jeremy Stein, and Dina Hillier. Production companies are Hartbeat Productions, Davis Entertainment, Counterbalance Entertainment, and The Story Company.

The film’s cinematography is by Larry Blanford, the music is by Christopher Lennertz, with editing by Ladd Erickson.

Watch the trailer below:



Netflix will digitally release ’72 Hours’ on July 24, 2026.

For more details and to watch, visit the official Netflix page here.

Kevin Hart is most known for films like Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, the Ride Along series, and Think Like a Man. Marcello Hernández is best known as a Saturday Night Live cast member. Teyana Taylor is recognized for her acting in A Star Is Born and her music career. Mason Gooding has standout roles in Scream (2022) and Fall. Kam Patterson and Ben Marshall are rising comedians/actors gaining attention through stand-up and recent projects. Michael Mando is known for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Better Call Saul, and Criminal.