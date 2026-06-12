MoviesNewsTrailers

‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ Drama Film Stars Benedetta Porcaroli, Lucrezia Guglielmino, and Chris Pine – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
The Kidnapping of Arabella

Written and directed by Carolina Cavalli, the film ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ centers on Holly, who spends days at her dead-end job fantasizing about holes in the space-time continuum and wondering where her life went wrong. When she meets Arabella, an eight-year-old rebel hoping to run away from her self-absorbed author father, Holly becomes convinced their meeting is a cosmic sign, and that Arabella is, in fact, her past self sent back for a second chance. The two embark on an unconventional road trip between two lost souls who might be exactly what the other needs.

The Kidnapping of ArabellaThe stars of ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ include Benedetta Porcaroli (as Holly), Lucrezia Guglielmino (as Arabella), and Chris Pine (as Orest D.).

‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ is produced by Antonio Celsi and Annamaria Morelli, with executive producers Malcom Pagani, Moreno Zani, and Andrea Scrosati. Production companies are The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle company), Elsinore Film, and PiperFilm, in collaboration with Tenderstories.

The film’s cinematography is by Lorenzo Levrini, the music is by Thomas Moked Blum and Noaz Deshe, and the editing is by Babak Jalali.

Watch the trailer below:

Oscilloscope Laboratories will release ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ in theaters on July 17, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://arabella.oscilloscope.net/

Benedetta Porcaroli is most known for roles in Netflix’s ‘Baby’. Chris Pine is most known for ‘Star Trek’, ‘Wonder Woman’, and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.