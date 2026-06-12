‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ Drama Film Stars Benedetta Porcaroli, Lucrezia Guglielmino, and Chris Pine – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Carolina Cavalli, the film ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ centers on Holly, who spends days at her dead-end job fantasizing about holes in the space-time continuum and wondering where her life went wrong. When she meets Arabella, an eight-year-old rebel hoping to run away from her self-absorbed author father, Holly becomes convinced their meeting is a cosmic sign, and that Arabella is, in fact, her past self sent back for a second chance. The two embark on an unconventional road trip between two lost souls who might be exactly what the other needs.

The stars of ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ include Benedetta Porcaroli (as Holly), Lucrezia Guglielmino (as Arabella), and Chris Pine (as Orest D.).

‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ is produced by Antonio Celsi and Annamaria Morelli, with executive producers Malcom Pagani, Moreno Zani, and Andrea Scrosati. Production companies are The Apartment Pictures (a Fremantle company), Elsinore Film, and PiperFilm, in collaboration with Tenderstories.

The film’s cinematography is by Lorenzo Levrini, the music is by Thomas Moked Blum and Noaz Deshe, and the editing is by Babak Jalali.

Watch the trailer below:



Oscilloscope Laboratories will release ‘The Kidnapping of Arabella’ in theaters on July 17, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://arabella.oscilloscope.net/

Benedetta Porcaroli is most known for roles in Netflix’s ‘Baby’. Chris Pine is most known for ‘Star Trek’, ‘Wonder Woman’, and ‘Don’t Worry Darling’.