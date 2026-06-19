‘Steal Away’ Thriller Film Stars Angourie Rice and Mallori Johnson – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Clement Virgo, the film ‘Steal Away’ centers on a teenager who forms an intense bond with a refugee taken in by her family. As their obsessive relationship deepens, she becomes enamored with the refugee’s lifestyle, leading to desire, jealousy, and a world that is not as it appears.

‘Steal Away’ stars Angourie Rice (as Fanny), Mallori Johnson (as Cécile/Cecile), Lauren Lee Smith (as Florence), Idrissa Sanogo (as Rufus), and Nola Elvis Kemper (as Alberta).

Written by Tamara Faith Berger and Clement Virgo, ‘Steal Away’ is produced by Clement Virgo, Damon D’Oliveira, Peter De Maegd, and Tom Hameeuw, with executive producers Caitlin Grabham, Paula Devonshire, Laurie May, Noah Segal, Fred Roos, Anna-Nora Bernstein, and Andrew Low. Production companies are Conquering Lion Pictures, 2CFilm, and Potemkino.

The film’s cinematography is by Sophie Winqvist, the music is by Fjóla Evans, with editing by Jorge Weisz.

Additional cast includes Denise M’Baye (as Abigail), Gloria Mampuya (as Muna), Isabelle Menal (as Mary), Arnold Pinnock (as Washington), and Hilde Van Mieghem (as Rose).

Watch the trailer below:



Elevation Pictures will release ‘Steal Away’ in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Angourie Rice is most known for Mean Girls, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and The Nice Guys. Mallori Johnson is most known for The Other Zoey and Is God Is.