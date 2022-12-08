‘My Christmas Wish’ Short Film Gets Its Wish To Stream On ShortsTV – Now Streaming

“My Christmas Wish”, an award-winning short film from Seraph Films, is now streaming in the United States as of November and December, with upcoming dates and times of December 8, 2022 at 3pm and 5pm and December 13, 2022 at 3pm and 5pm. Viewers can watch on Shorts TV, the world’s premier provider of high-quality short movies and series on various cable and online platforms including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play, Verizon, Vimeo On Demand, DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Google Fiber, Hotwire and more. During the film’s global festival run, it garnered multiple nominations and awards. It took the top prize for Best Short at the Hollywood & Vine Film Festival. Director James Tumminia, making his directorial debut, received Best Director award at the Sydney Indie Film Festival and Monaco International Film Festival. The cast won Best Ensemble in Monaco plus Best Actor for Andreas Beckett, Supporting Actor for Ian Roberts and Best Narration for Makayl Walsh. Rounding out the cast are: Louis Dezseran, Tara Emerson, John C. Epperson, Heather Harper, Greg Jackson, Anne Leighton, Nick Steel and Ashley Lynn Switzer. Tumminia also co-wrote the screenplay with Troy Romeo.

“My Christmas Wish” was produced by Gene Blalock, Tanya Gorlow, Nick Somers and James Tumminia. Saverio Rapezzi composed the heartwarming and festive music score. Chelsey Hemstreet designed the costumes and Wendalyn Slipakoff production designed. The film was edited by MeeRa Kim and Michael Joseph Henderson. Rapezzi’s score features The Children’s Choir of Cappella Santa Lucia in Lucca, Italy, under the direction of conductor Sara Matteucci. Executive Producers include: Paul Caplin, Patrick Ingle, Bradley James, Paul Marano, and Duane A. Sikes.

“We are happy to be able to share ‘My Christmas Wish’ with everyone just in time for the holidays. James did a wonderful job directing. The cast and crew were amazing while bringing the story to life. We hope if you enjoy watching the film, that you’ll want to share with family and friends.” – Gene Blalock

“We are thrilled that the film will now be available to viewers all over the world. It was made by a team of cast and crew from many parts of the world and that makes it more special to share the film’s universal messages through the extraordinary reach of streaming. Even though the film takes place at Christmas, we hope audiences will be entertained and inspired to spread kindness, joy and love.” – James Timminia

The film will also stream in Europe and Asia in December of 2022 on ShortsTV.

For more information and where to sign up for ShortsTV, please go to: https://shorts.tv/en/

and for details about Seraph Films, visit https://www.seraphfilms.net