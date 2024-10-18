MoviesTrailers

‘The Electric State’ Official Teaser Trailer – Release Date

Wendy ShepherdOctober 18, 2024
The Electric State

The Electric StateNetflix’s ‘The Electric State‘ is a PG-13 retro-futuristic adventure film. Set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the ’90s, The Electric State follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother.

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo (aka the Russo brothers), ‘The Electric State’ stars Millie Bobby Brown (as Michelle), Chris Pratt (as Keats), Ke Huy Quan (as Dr Amherst), Jason Alexander, Woody Norman (as Christopher), with Giancarlo Esposito (as Colonel Bradbury) and Stanley Tucci (as Ethan Skate). Some main cast in voice roles are Woody Harrelson (as Mr. Peanut), Anthony Mackie (as Herman), Brian Cox (as Popfly), Jenny Slate (as Penny Pal), and Alan Tudyk (as Cosmo). ‘The Electric State’ is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Simon Stålenhag.

Watch the trailer below:

‘The Electric State’ hits Netflix on March 14, 2025.

Watch on Netflix here.

