‘Mickey 17 ‘: A Sci-Fi Comedy Film Starring Robert Pattinson – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Bong Joon Ho, ‘Mickey 17‘ is a rated-R film about an unlikely hero, Mickey Barnes, who has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job… to die, for a living. Mickey is an Expendable, a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. Whenever there’s a mission that’s too dangerous–even suicidal–the crew turns to Mickey. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated, and most of his memories are intact. After one of his clones, “Mickey 17”, is incorrectly assumed dead, both the previous and current version, known as Mickey 18, have to grapple with the nature of being expendables and the brutal government of the colony.

‘Mickey 17’ stars Robert Pattinson (as Mickey Barnes), Naomi Ackie (as Nasha Adjaya), Steven Yeun (as Berto), Toni Collette (as Gwen Johansen), and Mark Ruffalo (as Hieronymous Marshall). Additional cast includes Holliday Grainger, Anamaria Vartolomei, Thomas Turgoose, Angus Imrie, Patsy Ferran, Daniel Henshall, Steve Park, and Tim Key.

Written by Bong Joon Ho, ‘Mickey 17’ is based on the 2022 novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. The film is produced by Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Bong Joon Ho, and Dooho Choi, with executive producers Brad Pitt, Jesse Ehrman, Peter Dodd, and Marianne Jenkins.

Watch trailer #1 and #2 below:

Warner Bros. Pictures is releasing ‘Mickey 17’ in theaters on March 7, 2025. Check for more details here.