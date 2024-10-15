MoviesTrailers

Psychological Horror Film ‘Smile 2’ Official Trailer – Theater Release Date

Wendy ShepherdOctober 15, 2024
Paramount Pictures’ ‘Smile 2‘ is a psychological supernatural horror sequel film. About to embark on a new world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and pressures of fame, she must confront her dark past before her life spirals out of control.

Directed by Parker Finn, ‘Smile 2’ stars Naomi Scott (as Skye Riley), Kyle Gallner (as Joel), Rosemarie DeWitt (as Elizabeth Riley), Lukas Gage (as Lewis Fregoli), Dylan Gelula (as Gemma), Raúl Castillo (as Darius Bravo), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (as Joshua), Peter Jacobson (as Morris), and Ray Nicholson (as Paul Hudson), with Drew Barrymore (as herself). ‘Smile 2’ is the sequel to the 2022 original film.

Watch the trailer below:

‘Smile 2’ will start playing in theaters on October 18, 2024.

Find where to purchase tickets here.

