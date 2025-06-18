MoviesNews

'The Fostered': Thriller Film Stars Robert Palmer Watkins, Brittany Underwood, Savina Perey, and Serena Perey – Trailer and Release Date

Co-directed by Gunnar Garrett and Ritchie Greer, ‘The Fostered’ is a psychological thriller film. After their parents’ tragic murder-suicide, twin sisters are taken in by a gentle foster mother and her resentful husband. Tensions rise in the dysfunctional household, and it is unclear whether the danger comes from the cruel foster father—or from them.

‘The Fostered’ stars Robert Palmer Watkins (as Kevin), Brittany Underwood (as Amy), Savina Perey (as Morgan) and Serena Perey (as Madison). Additional cast includes Gunnar Garrett (as Eddie), Robert Adamson (as Steven), Casey Webb (as Matt), Rinabeth Apostol (as Val), Bob Lee Dysinger (as 9-1-1 Operator), and Jodie Garrett (as Heather).

Written and executive produced by Gunnar Garrett, ‘The Fostered’ is also executive produced by Jodie Garrett, Brenda Neitzel, and Lewis Neitzel. Production company is Ranch Hand Films.

Watch the trailer below:

Distributor One Tree Entertainment is releasing ‘The Fostered‘ on digital platforms and for rent or buy on June 24, 2025.

