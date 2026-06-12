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‘Premarital’ Comedy Drama Film Stars Jim O’Heir, Mark Hapka, Kelley Jakle – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Premarital

Directed by Robert Ingraham, the comedy drama film ‘Premarital’ centers on a Midwestern pastor who learns his daughter’s fiancé isn’t a believer just days before their wedding. His clumsy plan to convert him unravels into a funny, heartfelt clash of faith, family image, hypocrisy, and truth in small-town America.

‘Premarital’ stars Jim O’Heir (as Stewart Whitaker), Mark Hapka (as Alan Rhodes), Kelley Jakle (as Sophie Whitaker), Meredith Thomas (as Patricia Whitaker), Cameron Cowperthwaite (as Jared Whitaker), Cathy Shim (as Mae Whitaker), Igby Rigney (as Clark Whitaker), Abby Pierce (as Grace Whitaker), Isabelle Muthiah (as Leah Whitaker), and Steve Hanks (as Bruce).

Written by Robert Ingraham and Margaret Bienert, ‘Premarital’ is produced by Corey Biernert, Margaret Biernert, Bryan Fellows, Mark Hapka, Robert Ingraham, Jim O’Heir, and Annie Varberg. Production companies are White Room, Cowcatcher, and Marginal Creative, in association with Digital Paradigm.

The film’s cinematography is by Tyler Beus and Robert Ingraham, the music is by Cobey Bienert, and the editing is by Corey Bienert and Robert Ingraham.

Watch the trailer below:

Level 33 Entertainment released ‘Premarital’ in theaters and it is now available on digital on demand as of June 2, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.premaritalmovie.com/

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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