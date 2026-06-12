‘Premarital’ Comedy Drama Film Stars Jim O’Heir, Mark Hapka, Kelley Jakle – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Robert Ingraham, the comedy drama film ‘Premarital’ centers on a Midwestern pastor who learns his daughter’s fiancé isn’t a believer just days before their wedding. His clumsy plan to convert him unravels into a funny, heartfelt clash of faith, family image, hypocrisy, and truth in small-town America.

‘Premarital’ stars Jim O’Heir (as Stewart Whitaker), Mark Hapka (as Alan Rhodes), Kelley Jakle (as Sophie Whitaker), Meredith Thomas (as Patricia Whitaker), Cameron Cowperthwaite (as Jared Whitaker), Cathy Shim (as Mae Whitaker), Igby Rigney (as Clark Whitaker), Abby Pierce (as Grace Whitaker), Isabelle Muthiah (as Leah Whitaker), and Steve Hanks (as Bruce).

Written by Robert Ingraham and Margaret Bienert, ‘Premarital’ is produced by Corey Biernert, Margaret Biernert, Bryan Fellows, Mark Hapka, Robert Ingraham, Jim O’Heir, and Annie Varberg. Production companies are White Room, Cowcatcher, and Marginal Creative, in association with Digital Paradigm.

The film’s cinematography is by Tyler Beus and Robert Ingraham, the music is by Cobey Bienert, and the editing is by Corey Bienert and Robert Ingraham.

Watch the trailer below:



Level 33 Entertainment released ‘Premarital’ in theaters and it is now available on digital on demand as of June 2, 2026.

For more details, including ticket information, visit the official website here: https://www.premaritalmovie.com/