MoviesNewsTrailers

‘Horsegirls’ Dramedy Film Stars Lillian Carrier, Gretchen Mol – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Horsegirls

Directed by Lauren Meyering, the film ‘Horsegirls’ centers on autistic 22-year-old Margarita who must reluctantly grow up. Bogged down by the demands of her new job at a Halloween store and the complications surrounding her mom’s illness, Margarita discovers a competitive hobby horse dance team — a sport in which young athletes mimic equestrian activities such as jumping and galloping by utilizing a stick horse — and throws herself into training. Encouraged by her coach, her mom and her community, Margarita begins to gain confidence as she grows into her independence and looks forward to her next chapter.

‘Horsegirls’ stars Lillian Carrier (as Margarita), Gretchen Mol (as Sandy), Tony Hale, Jerod Haynes, Matthew Schwab (as Felix), and Iqbal Theba (as Hank).

Written by Lauren Meyering, with the story based on the family life of producer Mackenzie Breeden, ‘Horsegirls’ is produced by Alix Madigan, Michael Sherman, and Mackenzie Breeden, with executive producers Rachael Moton, Corie Adjmi, and Betsy Sherman. Production companies are not prominently detailed in official festival and distributor materials beyond the core producing team.

The film’s cinematography is by Natalie Kingston, the music is by Dan Romer, and the editing is by Stephanie Filo.

Watch the trailer below:

Sumerian Pictures will release ‘Horsegirls’ in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Lillian Carrier is most known for her role in the TV series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. Gretchen Mol is most known for films like American Gigolo and TV’s Tulsa King. Tony Hale is most known for Veep and Arrested Development. Jerod Haynes has appeared in projects like Native Son.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 12, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
Back to top button
Close

Adblock detected - please turn off to help support Movie Vine

We've noticed you have an adblock turned on, Movie Vine relies on our supporters to keep our website running. Please turn off your adblock and/or please consider signing up for the newsletter and become a paid subscriber at https://substack.com/@movievine  Thank you! We want to keep providing entertainment news, interviews, reviews for you. We appreciate our supporters! Take care.