‘Horsegirls’ Dramedy Film Stars Lillian Carrier, Gretchen Mol – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Lauren Meyering, the film ‘Horsegirls’ centers on autistic 22-year-old Margarita who must reluctantly grow up. Bogged down by the demands of her new job at a Halloween store and the complications surrounding her mom’s illness, Margarita discovers a competitive hobby horse dance team — a sport in which young athletes mimic equestrian activities such as jumping and galloping by utilizing a stick horse — and throws herself into training. Encouraged by her coach, her mom and her community, Margarita begins to gain confidence as she grows into her independence and looks forward to her next chapter.

‘Horsegirls’ stars Lillian Carrier (as Margarita), Gretchen Mol (as Sandy), Tony Hale, Jerod Haynes, Matthew Schwab (as Felix), and Iqbal Theba (as Hank).

Written by Lauren Meyering, with the story based on the family life of producer Mackenzie Breeden, ‘Horsegirls’ is produced by Alix Madigan, Michael Sherman, and Mackenzie Breeden, with executive producers Rachael Moton, Corie Adjmi, and Betsy Sherman. Production companies are not prominently detailed in official festival and distributor materials beyond the core producing team.

The film’s cinematography is by Natalie Kingston, the music is by Dan Romer, and the editing is by Stephanie Filo.

Watch the trailer below:



Sumerian Pictures will release ‘Horsegirls’ in theaters on July 17, 2026.

Lillian Carrier is most known for her role in the TV series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay. Gretchen Mol is most known for films like American Gigolo and TV’s Tulsa King. Tony Hale is most known for Veep and Arrested Development. Jerod Haynes has appeared in projects like Native Son.