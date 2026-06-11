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‘Office Romance’ Romantic Comedy Film Stars Jennifer Lopez, Brett Goldstein – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Office Romance

Directed by Ol Parker, the romantic comedy film ‘Office Romance’ centers on Jackie, President and CEO of Air Cruz, who runs a tight ship in her business, including a rigid anti-fraternization policy for all her employees, which is severely tested when a sexy new lawyer begins working for her.

‘Office Romance’ stars Jennifer Lopez (as Jackie Cruz), Brett Goldstein (as Daniel Blanchflower), Betty Gilpin (as Sydney Bloom), Amy Sedaris (as Julie Schatz), Tony Hale (as George Dudek), Bradley Whitford (as Peter Vance), Edward James Olmos (as Captain Jack Cruz), and Jodie Whittaker (as Lizzy).

Written by Brett Goldstein and Joe Kelly, ‘Office Romance’ is produced by Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, Brett Goldstein, and Joe Kelly, with executive producers Pamela Thur and Courtney Baxter. Production companies are Netflix Studios, Nuyorican Productions, and Ryder Picture Company.

The film’s cinematography is by Robert Yeoman, the music is by Michael Andrews, and the editing is by Peter Lambert.

Watch the trailer below:

Netflix released ‘Office Romance’ on digital streaming on June 5, 2026.

For more details and to watch, visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81939823

Jennifer Lopez is most known for Maid in Manhattan, Monster-in-Law, The Wedding Planner, and Selena. Brett Goldstein is most known for Ted Lasso and Shrinking. Betty Gilpin is most known for The Hunt and GLOW. Edward James Olmos is most known for Selena and Battlestar Galactica. Tony Hale is most known for Veep and Arrested Development. Bradley Whitford is most known for The West Wing and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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