‘The Legend of Ochi’ Official Trailer – Release Date

A24’s ‘The Legend of Ochi‘ is a PG rated adventure fantasy film. In a remote northern village, a young girl, Yuri, is raised to never go outside after dark and to fear the reclusive forest creatures known as the ochi. When a baby ochi is left behind by its pack, she embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to reunite it with its family.

Written and directed by Isaiah Saxon, ‘The Legend of Ochi’ is his feature film debut and stars Helena Zengel (as Yuri), Finn Wolfhard (as Petro), Emily Watson (as Dasha), and Willem Dafoe (as Maxim). Some of the stunning scenes of the film were shot in Transylvania, in the Apuseni Mountains, at the Bâlea Lake.

Watch the trailer below:



A24’s website states the release date is February 28, 2025.

