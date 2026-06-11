‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ Musical Teen Fantasy Comedy Film Stars Kylie Cantrall and Malia Baker – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Kimmy Gatewood, the film ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ picks up shortly after the events of Descendants: The Rise of Red, this next chapter explores what “happily ever after” is really like for Red and Chloe following their return from their time-traveling adventures. Now that the Queen of Hearts is nice and Cinderella is safe, things seem perfect for Red and Chloe… But little do they know that changing the past created this new villain. When Maddox captures the Queen of Hearts, Red and Chloe must work with Red’s new sister Pink, Luisa Madrigal’s son Luis, Maddox’s son Max, and others to save her and Wonderland.

‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ stars Kylie Cantrall (as Princess Red), Malia Baker (as Chloe Charming), with Leonardo Nam (as Maddox Hatter), Melanie Paxson (Fairy Godmother), Paolo Montalban (King Charming), Liamani Segura (as Princess Pink), Brendon Tremblay (as Max Hatter), Alexandro Byrd (as Luis Madrigal), Kiara Romero (as Hazel Hook), Joel Oulette (Robbie Hood), Zavien Garrett (Felix Facilier), Rita Ora (as the Queen of Hearts), Brandy Norwood (as Cinderella), Awkwafina (as the voice of Chessy the Cheshire Cat), Ryan McEwen (Squirmy Smee), and Dayton Paradis (Squeaky Smee).

Written by Tamara Chestna, Dan Frey, and Ru Sommer, ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ is executive produced by Dan Frey, Gary Marsh, Ru Sommer, and Suzanne Todd. Production companies are Suzanne Todd Productions, Potato Monkey Productions, GWave Productions, and Disney Branded Television.

The film’s music is by Torin Borrowdale and the editing is by Katie Ennis.

Watch the trailer below:



Disney Channel will release ‘Descendants: Wicked Wonderland’ on July 16, 2026, with Disney+ streaming the following day on July 17, 2026.

Kylie Cantrall is most known for her roles in Descendants: The Rise of Red. Malia Baker is most known for Descendants: The Rise of Red. Rita Ora is most known for The Descendants. Brandy is most known for her iconic role as Cinderella in Cinderella (1997). Awkwafina is most known for Crazy Rich Asians, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Leonardo Nam is most known for Westworld.