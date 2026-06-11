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‘Signal One’ Sci-Fi Thriller Film Stars Isabelle Fuhrman, Dennis Quaid, Josh Hutcherson, David Thewlis – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Signal One

Written and directed by Jonathan Sobol, the film ‘Signal One’ tells the story of a computer scientist who is recruited by a tech billionaire to work on a project that could change humanity’s place in the universe.

The stars of ‘Signal One’ include Isabelle Fuhrman (as Annika Kask), Dennis Quaid (as Sam Houston), David Thewlis (as Perry Glassner), Josh Hutcherson (as Charlie Kaminsky), and Raoul Bhaneja (as Agent Sparrow).

‘Signal One’ is produced by Doug Murray, William G. Santor, and Nicholas Tabarrok. Production companies are Darius Films and Productivity Media.

The film’s cinematography is by Adam Swica, with editing by Duff Smith.

Watch the trailer below:

Radial Entertainment released ‘Signal One’ in select theaters and on demand (VOD/digital) on June 5, 2026.

Isabelle Fuhrman is most known for Orphan and Orphan: First Kill. Dennis Quaid is most known for The Substance, The Parent Trap, and Independence Day. Josh Hutcherson is most known for The Hunger Games movie series and Five Nights at Freddy’s. David Thewlis is most known for the Harry Potter movie series and Avatar films.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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