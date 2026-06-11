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‘Heart of the Beast’ Survival Thriller Film Stars Brad Pitt, J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Heart of the Beast

Directed by David Ayer, the film ‘Heart of the Beast’ centers on how after a harrowing plane crash, Special Forces officer James Belmont and his combat dog, Odin, find themselves stranded deep in the Alaskan wilderness. Together, they are forced into a brutal fight for survival against the elements.

‘Heart of the Beast’ stars Brad Pitt (as James Belmont), J.K. Simmons, and Anna Lambe.

Written by Cameron Alexander, ‘Heart of the Beast’ is produced by Brad Pitt, Olivia Hamilton, Marty Bowen, and David Ayer, with executive producers Damien Chazelle, Cameron Alexander, Chris Long, Scott Lumpkin, Pete Chiappetta, Anthony Tittanegro, Andrew Lary, Sophie Cassidy, and Zack Conroy. Production companies are Plan B Entertainment, Temple Hill Entertainment, Crave Films, and Wild Chickens Productions.

The film’s cinematography is by Mauro Fiore and music is by Mauro Fiore.

Watch the trailer below:

Paramount Pictures will release ‘Heart of the Beast’ in theaters on September 25, 2026.

Brad Pitt is most known for films like Fight Club and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Fury. J.K. Simmons is most known for Whiplash, the Spider-Man films, and La La Land. Anna Lambe is recognized for her roles in True Detective.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 11, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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