‘The Last House’ Sci-Fi Horror Thriller Film Stars Greta Lee and Wagner Moura – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Louis Leterrier, the sci-fi horror film ‘The Last House’ centers on a family of four who are suddenly sealed inside their home with no way out and must work together to survive against both their dwindling resources and the mysterious, looming threat that is keeping them trapped.

‘The Last House’ stars Greta Lee (as Riley), Wagner Moura (as Jason), Riley Chung, Emma Ho, Noah Alexander Sosnowski, and Gabriel Barbosa.

Written by Matthew Robinson, ‘The Last House’ is produced by Louis Leterrier, Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, Kori Adelson, Joe Neurauter, Oliver Obst, and Oly Obst, with executive producers Thomas Benski, Jenni DePiero, Cécile Gaget, Lars Sylvest, Thorsten Schumacher, and Damian Anderson. Production companies are Chernin Entertainment, 3 Arts Entertainment, Thank You Pictures, Rocket Science, and Carrousel Studios.

The film’s cinematography is by Pål Ulvik Rokseth, with music by Yair Elazar Glotman.

Additional cast include Sid Edwards (as Max Richardson), Lewis Goody (as Greg), Audrey Anderson (as Susan), Nancy Baldwin (as Nancy), Tawny Fontana (as Jasmine), Jed Aukin (as Scott), and Oliver Henry Arnold (as Paul).

Watch the trailer below:



Netflix will release ‘The Last House’ digitally globally on Netflix on August 7, 2026.

For more details, visit the official website here: https://www.netflix.com/title/81914143

Greta Lee is most known for Past Lives, Russian Doll, and A House of Dynamite. Wagner Moura is most known for Narcos, The Secret Agent, and Tropa de Elite. Riley Chung is known for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.