‘Night of the Templar’ Horror Mystery Film Stars Paul Sampson, Norman Reedus, Udo Kier, Billy Drago, and David Carradine – Trailer and Release Date

Written and directed by Paul Sampson, the horror mystery film ‘Night of the Templar’ tells the story about how 700 years after being betrayed by his brethren, a merciless Knight resurrects to fulfill his vow and bestow a blood-thirst revenge upon his enemies’ reanimated sprits.

The stage is set for retribution as an eclectic group is lured to a secluded European Castle under the guise of a promised “fantasy getaway weekend.” And as they read from an obscure storybook, a nefarious tale of avarice is reenacted for their entertainment. However, they are unaware that they are the cursed and have been gathered for their own personal and befitting executions.

Jake McCallister, the “Events Coordinator” will have his hands full playing host to his young guests; Celine, the alluring and promiscuous Russian Temptress, Ashley, the contemptuous yet beautiful Australian Socialite, Amy, the innocent and meek Girl-Next-Door, Japoniko the mysterious Asian Minimalist, and Henry, the predatorial American Playboy.

Shauna, the abrasive Irish Cook, and her cohort in crime Benoit, the bone-idle English Butler, along with the enigmatic German Priest Father Paul, and the benevolent local Shopkeeper, round out this unusual and extremely colorful cast of characters.

‘Night of the Templar’ stars Paul Sampson as Lord Gregoire / Jake McCallister, Norman Reedus as Henry Flesh, Udo Kier as Father Paul, Billy Drago as Shauna the Chef, and David Carradine as the Shopkeeper.

The film is produced by Paul Sampson through production company Sampson Enterprises.

‘Night of the Templar’ cinematography is by Isi Sarfati, the music is by Evan Evans, and the editing is by Alexander Egan, Evan Evans, Devesh Verma, and Tom Walls.

Addition cast includes Max Perlich as Benoit The Butler, Nick Jameson as Lord Renault, Ingrid Sonray as Amy, Sophie Norman as Celine, Mary Christina Brown as Japoniko, Lisa Gleave as Ashley, Hrash Titizian as Melkon, Assaf Cohen as Menas, Gregg Lederman as Koko, and Jack Donner as The Grandmaster.

Watch the trailer below:



The ‘Night of the Templar’ is currently streaming digitally on Prime Video and Fandango.

For more photos and details, visit the official website here:

https://nightofthetemplar.com/

Paul Sampson is best known for his role in ‘Whacked.’ Norman Reedus is most known for his character in ‘The Walking Dead.’ David Carradine is recognizable from ‘Kill Bill.’ Udo Kier is known for ‘Blade.’ Billy Drago is known for ‘The Untouchables.’