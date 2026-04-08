‘Desert Warrior’ Historical Action Film Stars Anthony Mackie – Trailer and Release Date

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, the historical action film ‘Desert Warrior’ centers on an honorable and mysterious rogue, known as Hanzala, who makes himself an enemy of the Emperor Kisra after he helps a fugitive king and princess in the desert.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Hanzala, Aiysha Hart as Princess Hind, Sharlto Copley as Jalabzeen, and Ben Kingsley as Emperor Kisra.

The ‘Desert Warrior’ story is by David Self, with screenplay written by David Self, Ruport Wyatt, and Erica Beeney. The film is produced by Jeremy Bolt, with executive producers Erica Beaney, Dennis Berardi, Andre Coutu, Firas Dehni, Stuart Ford, Eric Hedayat, Peter Smith, Charbel Tayeh, and Rupert Wyatt. Production companies are MBC Studios, AGC Studios, JB Pictures, and Studio Mechanical.

The film’s cinematography is by Guillermo Garza, the music is by Dan Levy, and the editing is by Kelley Dixon and Richard Mettler.

Watch the trailer below:



Vertical will release ‘Desert Warrior’ in theaters on April 24, 2026.