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‘Desert Warrior’ Historical Action Film Stars Anthony Mackie – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 8, 2026
1 minute read
Desert Warrior

Directed by Rupert Wyatt, the historical action film ‘Desert Warrior’ centers on an honorable and mysterious rogue, known as Hanzala, who makes himself an enemy of the Emperor Kisra after he helps a fugitive king and princess in the desert.

The film stars Anthony Mackie as Hanzala, Aiysha Hart as Princess Hind, Sharlto Copley as Jalabzeen, and Ben Kingsley as Emperor Kisra.

The ‘Desert Warrior’ story is by David Self, with screenplay written by David Self, Ruport Wyatt, and Erica Beeney. The film is produced by Jeremy Bolt, with executive producers Erica Beaney, Dennis Berardi, Andre Coutu, Firas Dehni, Stuart Ford, Eric Hedayat, Peter Smith, Charbel Tayeh, and Rupert Wyatt. Production companies are MBC Studios, AGC Studios, JB Pictures, and Studio Mechanical.

The film’s cinematography is by Guillermo Garza, the music is by Dan Levy, and the editing is by Kelley Dixon and Richard Mettler.

Watch the trailer below:

Vertical will release ‘Desert Warrior’ in theaters on April 24, 2026.

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdApril 8, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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