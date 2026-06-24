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‘Kill Trip’ Horror Thriller Film Stars Samaire Armstrong, Corin Nemec, Stelio Savante – Trailer and Release Date

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2026
1 minute read
Kill Trip

Written and directed by Kristian McKay, the horror thriller film ‘Kill Trip’ centers on a group of carefree festival-goers who hitch a ride toward what should be the best weekend of their lives — but when they trust the wrong stranger, their journey spirals into a waking nightmare. As their numbers begin to dwindle and bodies mysteriously vanish, survival becomes a desperate race against an unseen evil lurking just beneath the surface. One grim truth remains: not everyone will live to see Austin.

The stars of ‘Kill Trip’ include Tate Christensen (as Dallas), Diletta Guglielmi (as Katy), Stelio Savante (as Hank), Corin Nemec (as Levi), Samaire Armstrong (as Midnight Misty), Brittany McVicker (as Jess), Todd Jenkins (as The Glove Man), and John Ford Coley (as Red).

‘Kill Trip’ is produced by Kristian McKay and Daunesh Alcott, who also executive produced with Jewels Wells, and Gustavo Oliveria, along with consulting producer Stelio Savante. The production company is Obscura Film.

The film’s cinematographer is Daniel Onderdonk, music is by Eugene Kite and La Mobb, and editing is by Lars Gustafsson.

Additional cast includes Violeta Ortega (as April), Chase Breithoff (as Kelly), Faith McKinstry (as Angel), Darren Benjamin (as Billy), Nate Oaks (as Ryan), Keenan Warda (as Wade), Tim Cage (as Travis), Maya Renee Hendricks (as Chloe), Brian Latimer (as Brian), Leila Annastasia Scott (as Rachel), Amanda Huerta (as Maya), and Katherine Franco (as Janet).

Watch the trailer below:

Quiver Distribution will release ‘Kill Trip’ digitally and on demand on July 17, 2026.

For more details, including more photos, visit the official website here: https://killtripmovie.com/

Photo of Wendy Shepherd Wendy ShepherdJune 24, 2026
1 minute read
Photo of Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd

Wendy Shepherd is happily married, a mom of three sons, and an entrepreneur. She's been working online since about 1997, which started as a hobby and turned into a creative career. With a passion for movies, television, music, art, technology, and more, Wendy loves to share information about inspiring people in many formats. Her experience includes a background in digital graphics, websites, publicity, social media management, marketing, online publishing, and more through Studio Matrix. She's also been an associate producer for some film projects. Buy me a coffee.
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